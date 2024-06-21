Q2 Billings Area Weather: Thunderstorms ease after Friday as warmer days arrive

BILLINGS — Storms will pop up anytime between Thursday evening... even overnight in a few places... and through the day on Friday. Some could produce damaging wind, hail, or heavy rain.

Temperatures early Friday will range from the 40s nearer the mountains west of Billings to the low 60s closer to the Dakotas. Some areas of fog are possible in southeast Montana and northeast Wyoming.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected over a widespread area Friday. Some storms could produce quarter-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

Highs will in the 70s to low 80s Friday, mainly the 80s on a mainly dry Saturday, and the upper 80s to upper 90s on Sunday. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Saturday, but Sunday will be mainly about staying hydrated and limiting time in the sun.

For the lower elevations, lows in the 50s and 60s and highs in the 80s to low 90s are expected through at least Thursday of next week.