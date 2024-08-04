Q2 Billings Area Weather: Thunderstorm threat remains, but much cooler days ahead

BILLINGS — A threat of thunderstorms remains, especially for Sunday evening and Tuesday afternoon and evening. But the big weather story will be the cool down later in the week.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms around the area through Sunday evening could create 60 to 70 mile per hour wind gusts. Brief pockets of heavy rain and small hail are possible with any storms as well.

Some showers and storms will linger overnight in eastern and northeastern Montana. This will keep temperatures cooler across northeastern Montana, only hitting highs in the 70s for Monday afternoon.

The rest of the area will once again be hitting 80s to low 90s. A few isolated showers and storms are possible Monday afternoon and evening, but not anything strong to severe.

Temperatures will hit their peak on Tuesday, reaching mainly the 80s to low 90s. By later in the day, there is a chance of some stronger storms, especially from Billings to the east, that could produce some strong gusty winds.

Wednesday is a bit of a transition day, with widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms and temperatures running about 10° cooler than average. Thursday will be the coolest day we've seen since mid June with the highs in the 60s to low 70s.

For the rest of the week, the highs will be mainly in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will Still pop up in the afternoons and evenings.