Q2 Billings Area Weather: Those showers and a few thunderstorms could keep showing up

BILLINGS — Cool temperatures highlight the weather in the short term, with a return to the warmer readings next week. Throughout, we have a chance of showers or thunderstorms popping up.

The cooler than average temperatures continue again on Thursday, starting off in the 40s to low 50s, and ending up mainly in the 70s for the afternoon. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine and just a few isolated showers.

Friday could be slightly more active and just a little bit warmer overall. Saturday temperatures will continue to warm a bit and will hit more 70s to low 80s.

Saturday afternoon and evening looks like the most active weather. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms although the outlook for strong to severe storms is still low.

As a high pressure area retuns to the western U-S, temperatures will continue to nudge back upward. Looks like August temperatures will return by the middle of next week, reaching 85 to 90 in the afternoons.

If you're looking for an extended period of dry weather, it looks like that won't come soon. We'll continue to see at least hit and miss showers and thunderstorms each day.