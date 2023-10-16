Q2 Billings Area Weather: This week is warm for mid-October

BILLINGS — The week is warmer than average and mainly dry. But Tuesday is windy and brings a slight chance of showers.

A high pressure ridge over the Rocky Mountain West will bring sunny and dry conditions Monday. Morning temperatures will be largely in the 40s and the afternoon warms to upper 60s and 70s.

A cold front will start to create gusty winds in western Montana by Monday night, and push west to east through Tuesday. Gusts of 25-40 mph will be widespread with some locations perhaps reaching 50 to 60 mph.

Some shower will accompany the front, but the wind will dry out many of this rain showers.

Wednesday will trend somewhat cooler, but remain mainly in the 60s...above the seasonal averages which are ow in the 50s for the high temperatures.

Thursday and Friday will be especially warm with highs in the 70s in most locations.