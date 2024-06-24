Q2 Billings Area Weather: This week is not as hot as Sunday... and here's our best chance of rain

BILLINGS — After the hottest day we've seen so far in 2024, we'll see temperatures start to slip a bit for the rest of the week, but still stay above seasonal averages until Thursday. That is also our next best chance of rain.

The unofficial readings show that Livingston and Sheridan, Wyoming tied their respective daily record highs for June 23rd at 96 and 103, respectively.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected around the region through the evening hours, especially from Billings to the north. Otherwise, it'll be mild overnight, with Monday morning temperatures in the 50s to mid 60s.

Afternoon highs on Monday will be mainly into the 80s and it could be a bit breezy at times. Highs stay mainly in the 80s with some 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday holds our best potential for showers and thunderstorms, and we'll begin a cooldown. Highs Thursday will be in the 80s to low 90s with the risk of storms increasing during the afternoon and evening.

Depending on the timing of the weather system, some strong to severe storms are possible Thursday evening. A few isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday will come with a cool down with the highs in the 60s to low 70s.

After a relatively cool start on Saturday with lows mainly in the 40s, the highs will rebound to the 70s and 80s Saturday and Sunday.