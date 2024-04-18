Q2 Billings Area Weather: There is another shift in the weather but it is gradual

BILLINGS — Cooler and breezy days aren't quite ready to give up yet. But we can hang up our jackets by early next week.

Expect chilly overnights the next several mornings with lows mainly in the 20s. Afternoon readings will be mainly in the 40s through Friday and 40s to low 50s by Saturday.

Snow showers will remain in the higher elevations Wednesday night through Thursday morning, with maybe a few sprinkles or showers for the lower elevations. Then conditions are dry until likely Sunday, when more rain showers will develop.

The wind will be brisk across eastern Montana Thursday afternoon, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph fairly widespread. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Starting Sunday, temperatures will move to the upper 50s to mid 60s and continue to warm gradually through Wednesday. By the middle of the week, most of the area highs in the lower elevations will be in the mid to lower 70s.