Q2 Billings Area Weather: The Winter Storm is moving in

BILLINGS — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through tomorrow evening for areas mainly west of a line from Hysham down to Sheridan as an arctic front will bring several inches of snow to the lower elevations and over a foot in the mountains. Snow could get heavy a times this afternoon through the evening. Billings has a very good chance of receiving over 6" of snowfall. Eastern Montana could pick up a couple of inches of snow as well.

This will have an impact on travel conditions. Plan on blowing snow to reduce visibility along with snow-packed and slick roads this afternoon through at least Saturday night.

Very frigid air begins to filter in today and will really blanket the area across the weekend. Expecting Sunday to be our coldest day before a gradual warm up kicks in. Mainly dry conditions will be in place next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s today, mainly teens tomorrow, below zero/single digits on Sunday, single digits/10s on Monday, mainly 20s Tuesday and Wednesday then 30s on Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be in the single digits/10s tonight, mainly below zero across the weekend, below zero/single digits on Monday night, single digits/10s on Tuesday night then mainly teens on Wednesday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

