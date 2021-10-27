Q2 Billings Area Weather: The Winds of Autumn

BILLINGS — Energy jetting through today will bring strong, gusty winds this afternoon as highs remain in the 40s and 50s. Expecting gusts in excess of 40 mph in Billings with gusts up to 60 mph along the western foothills and Livingston/Nye/Big Timber.

There will be a chance of isolated showers east of Yellowstone County with snow in the Beartooths and southern Bighorns to go along with the winds.

High pressure (upper ridging) will bring dry conditions Thursday and Friday as daytime highs warm briefly. Some areas could reach the 70s on Friday.

The warmup doesn’t last as a cold front drops through by Saturday morning dragging much cooler air in its wake. Weekend highs will drop into the upper 30s to mid 40s. Afternoon temperatures will stay in the 40s through at least the middle of next week.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s through Friday night then dip into the 20s across the weekend and into late next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

