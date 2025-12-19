Q2 Billings Area Weather: The wind will return on Friday with PM rain and snow

BILLINGS — After a day full of damaging on destructive wind on Wednesday in much of Montana and Wyoming, Thursday was relatively quiet. It won't stay that long, however. Another fast-moving storm will approach from southern Canada early Friday and sweep across our area, and we'll feel the wind first. The wind won't let lows fall too far Friday morning.

Although Friday will be another windy day for our region, the wind won't be quite as strong as what we dealt with on Wednesday. That begin said, we'll still have High Wind Warnings in effect through Friday morning and afternoon in our normally windy regions. As the cold front pushes overhead, rain will turn to snow and temperatures will drop.

Winter Storm Warnings are also in effect for the Absarokas and Beartooths, where 1-2 feet of snow will fall through Saturday morning. We'll have decreasing clouds on Saturday but the wind will still be gusty under a mostly sunny sky. The first day of winter on Sunday will usher in more clouds, and we'll have another chance for rain showers next Monday.

Next Tuesday through Thursday look a little quieter for our region, but we'll have more clouds than sunshine both Tuesday and Christmas Eve Wednesday with moderate breezes and above average temperatures. Christmas Day arrives next Thursday, and at this time our weather and travel conditions look good with most highs in the 40s and dry weather.