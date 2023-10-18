Q2 Billings Area Weather: The wind goes away now. The warm goes away next week.

Conditions remain breezy Wednesday and Thursday with occasional gusts around the area of 25 to 35 mph. Highs will warm into the 60s to lower 70s Wednesday with upper 50s closer to the Dakotas. Then 70s to lower 80s are reasonable Thursday. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 40s. Friday through Sunday will be nice with above average to well above average temperatures. Afternoon temperatures will be warmest Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 70s for most and maybe a few 80+ degree readings. These temperatures will be about 15 to 20 degrees above average. Through the weekend, temperatures back off to the 60s to low 70s. Starting Monday, we will get a pattern change as high temperatures back down to normal to slightly below normal, mainly in the 50s. This will likely come with rain showers. It may be even cooler by midweek with a chance of rain or snow, but details are very unclear and may change. Check back for more!