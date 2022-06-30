Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: The weekend weather is not hazard free

FORECAST THURSDAY EVENING JUNE 30, 2022
Posted at 5:26 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 19:26:13-04

BILLINGS — After a cooler Thursday, most area highs returns to the 80s consistently from Friday through the middle of next week. Lows are locked in the 50s to low 60 for the lower elevations.

Friday and Saturday evenings have a chance of isolated evening sprinkles or storms. These should remain fairly weak.

An increase in atmospheric moisture increases the chance of strong to severe storms Sunday and Monday for Independence Day, and storms will be a little more numerous. Watch for changing conditions are take safe cover if storms approach.

