Q2 Billings Area Weather: The weekend outlook is ready for you!

BILLINGS — Temperatures want to rise east of Billings the next couple of days. Then some cooler and wetter weather makes a brief appearance.

Clouds will generally decrease during the overnight hours leaving us in the 30s to 40s early Friday morning. The coolest temperatures will be closer to the mountains west of billings.

Most of the area will be sunny to mostly sunny Friday afternoon, with highs ranging from the 60s for Billings to the West, and mid to lower 70s in the eastern plains and through much of northern Wyoming.

Temperatures will be the warmest in eastern Montana Saturday afternoon. From Forsyth to the North Dakota line, temperatures are expected to reach the mid 70s to low 80s.

A weather system spins up into the area Sunday and Monday creating areas of rain showers and perhaps some higher elevation snow. Showers are most likely, but a pocket of heavier rain here there as possible.

Reading stay in the 60s, close to seasonal averages, through the early part of the week for the highs and mainly 40s for the overnight lows...again, close to the Average for late September.