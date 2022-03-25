Q2 Billings Area Weather: The weekend is the warmest so far this year

BILLINGS — Air moving in from the Pacific will give us warming temperatures but also bring enough moisture for widespread clouds. Despite a mostly cloudy sky, highs reach the upper 50s to around 70 Saturday and peak in the upper 60s to even 80 by Monday across southern Montana and northern Wyoming.

A cold front is losing speed but is currently on track to arrive late Monday through Tuesday. This will bring some much-needed mountain snow and rain for the lower elevations.

While there are still questions on the timing and intensity, the latest analysis indicates around a quarter of an inch of rainfall for Billings, give or take.