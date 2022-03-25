Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: The weekend is the warmest so far this year

FORECAST FRIDAY EVENING MAR 25, 2022
Posted at 5:25 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 19:40:43-04

BILLINGS — Air moving in from the Pacific will give us warming temperatures but also bring enough moisture for widespread clouds. Despite a mostly cloudy sky, highs reach the upper 50s to around 70 Saturday and peak in the upper 60s to even 80 by Monday across southern Montana and northern Wyoming.

A cold front is losing speed but is currently on track to arrive late Monday through Tuesday. This will bring some much-needed mountain snow and rain for the lower elevations.

While there are still questions on the timing and intensity, the latest analysis indicates around a quarter of an inch of rainfall for Billings, give or take.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader