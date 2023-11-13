Q2 Billings Area Weather: The week kicks off warmer-than-average

BILLINGS — High pressure and zonal flow will keep dry conditions in place through the middle of the week as daytime temperatures warm into the 60s for much of the area.

Gusty winds of 30-40 mph (if not stronger) will linger through this evening along the Beartooth Foothills.

A cold front moves through by Thursday morning bringing a slight cool down Thursday afternoon. There will be a slight chance for showers that morning behind the front.

The front will also bring strong winds Wednesday night through Thursday. Advisories may need to be issued along the western foothills as gusts of 50-60 mph are expected.

Friday and Saturday aim to be dry ahead of another disturbance that could bring a slight chance for rain and mountain snow on Sunday.

Outlooks are indicating a change to cooler and wetter weather Thanksgiving week. Way too early to say if holiday travel could be impacted.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s/60s through Wednesday, 40s/50s on Thursday then 50s Friday through the weekend.

Lows will be mainly in the 30s through Wednesday night then 20s/30s Thursday night through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com