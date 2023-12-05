Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: The week is split into 2 weather patterns

FORECAST MONDAY EVENING DEC 4, 2023
Posted at 7:34 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 22:18:12-05

BILLINGS — The weather pattern will be warmer and windier for the first half of the week. Temperatures slip back to seasonal averages closer to the weekend as the winds ease.

Strong winds along the western foothills, especially in the Livingston / Nye area, will last through the middle of the week. Periodic gusts in excess of 50 mph are likely, and winds will be brisk at times across the eastern plains.

Temperatures will reach the 50s and possibly lower 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with warm-for-December overnight lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. The combination of warm, dry and windy weather may increase the potential for grass fires.

A disturbance late Wednesday through Thursday will nudge temperatures back down to the 30s and 40s in the afternoon. A few scattered showers are possible Thursday and Friday.

