Q2 Billings Area Weather: The week ahead starts wetter for some

BILLINGS — Light snow is falling tonight and will continue as scattered showers on Monday. Accumulations will be light but visibility could be reduced at times and roads may become slick.

There is a slight chance of light freezing rain in the eastern plains around Miles and Baker early Monday. While the risk is low, the icy conditions could develop with little warning, and black ice is a threat.

Precipitation edges out of the area Monday and temperatures flatten out closer to seasonal averages. Expect afternoon highs mainly in the 30s to some low 40s and upper teens and mainly 20s in the lower elevations through next weekend.

A few weak disturbances could bring some showers but nothing major. There are stronger signals that next week will be cooler than average, with some indications of precipitation as well.