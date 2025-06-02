Q2 Billings Area Weather: The week ahead says unsettled

BILLINGS — Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms continue Sunday evening primarily west of Billings. The biggest threats are strong winds and up to quarter-sized hail. Heavy rainfall is also a concern.

Thunderstorm activity will decrease into the evening, but rain becomes more widespread due to an upper trough moving east.

Monday:

An upper level trough will bring another wave of showers and thunderstorms. Greater than 0.25 of an inch of precipitation could fall from Miles City to Fort Smith and west, including Bilings. Lower totals are expected in the east.

Mountains and foothills to the west of Billings might see over 0.75 inches of rain. Snow Levels: Expected to drop to around 7,000 feet by Tuesday morning, so a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Beartooth Highway from 9 AM Monday to 6 AM Wednesday, with 2 to 4 inches of snow possible.

Rivers and streams are running high due to snow melt, but flooding is currently not expected despite additional precipitation.

Tuesday:

The chance of showers will range from 20-60%, with the highest likelihood over southern mountains and foothills. There could be isolated thunderstorms with up to another 0.25" of rainfall.

Wednesday:

Highs around 60s to lower 70s; potential for additional shower activity as the weather pattern remains unsettled.

Thursday – Sunday:

Gradual warming will nudge us back to into the 70s and lower 80s. But there are continuing chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms due to weak shortwaves passing through.