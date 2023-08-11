Q2 Billings Area Weather: The week ahead has ups and downs

BILLINGS — The weekend is starting quietly, but there are some things to watch for. Saturday night is our best chance of a storm, and there will be big swings in afternoon highs through early next week.

The dry winds that have been blowing around the area taper off early Friday evening. Temperatures will cool to the 50s early Saturday morning. Clouds increase as highs reach the 80s and some low 90s east of Billings.

It will be breezy west of Billings on Saturday. A strong cold front will move south through the area Saturday night with increased chances for precipitation and gusty winds.

It will be cooler on Sunday with highs only in the 70s and breezy conditions east and south of Billings.

Dry weather with a warming and drying trend will then move over the region. Tuesday looks like the hottest day with highs in the 90s.