Q2 Billings Area Weather: The weather will shift each day through the weekend

BILLINGS — Unsettled weather can be expected for the next several days with swings in temperature. Multiple disturbances moving through the region will bring shower/thunderstorm chances most days.

We are typical spring pattern with the chance of rain showers or thunderstorms almost every other day through the weekend. By early next week, the temperatures will run below seasonal averages with a chance of hitting miss showers and I said to thunderstorms.

For Thursday, temperatures will be above seasonal averages, reaching the 70s and even a few 80s across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming. Westerly winds of 20 to 40 miles an hour will blow especially West of Billings today at over a widespread area tomorrow.

A few isolated storm cells Thursday afternoon and evening could be strong, with the potential of gusty winds or frequent lightning. Thunderstorms will be more widespread as a cold front moves through on Friday, with pockets of heavy rain possible.

Saturday looks quieter behind the cold front, with temperatures in the 60s… average for this time of the year.

But from Sunday onward, temperatures will be mainly in the mid to lower 60s in the afternoons and the 30s to low 40s for the overnight lows. This is a little bit cooler than we would expect in the middle to end of May.

The forecast details are relatively unclear after Sunday but continue to show signs of at least off and on showers. For isolated thunderstorms well into next week.