Q2 Billings Area Weather: The weather week ahead in a nutshell

BILLINGS — Temperatures will still be above seasonal averages to start the week. But rain showers and a few thunderstorms will come with a midweek cooldown.

In the short term, expect the warmest temperatures on Monday, with most of the highs hitting 70s and even a few low 80s, especially east of Billings. Sunshine and a few clouds early will turn into increasing clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.

As the cold front punches through the area, temperatures will slip back to seasonal averages, reaching mainly the 60s for the highs and staying in the 30s to low 40s for the overnight lows. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday.

If the current pattern holds with, Thursday will be a bit warmer, with temperatures pushing back up into the upper 60s and 70s. Scattered showers will continue for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with readings in the 60s to low 70s.