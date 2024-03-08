Q2 Billings Area Weather: The weather says "Get Outdoors!"

BILLINGS — We can expect near seasonal daytime highs mainly in the 40s today with lots of sunshine as high pressure really digs in bringing beautiful weather across the weekend. Highs will range from the 40s to 60s Saturday and Sunday with our fair share of sunshine on Saturday. Some clouds will mix in on Sunday.

The pressure gradient will bring increased winds in and around the Livingston area tonight through Sunday afternoon with the strongest winds coming Saturday night through late Sunday morning with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Winds will remain breezy to windy the early part of next week.

A cold front will pass through on Monday bringing a chance for about an inch of snow in the higher elevations of the Beartooths along with rain to the lower elevations. It will also bring cooler daytime temperatures with highs in the 40s and 50s by the middle of the week.

A stronger system is anticipated to come through the middle of next week bringing a better chance for snow to all mountains in the Q2 viewing area Wednesday and Thursday.

There is some uncertainty as to how the end of next week will wrap up. Some models are indicating dry conditions while others suggest chances for rain and snow. Temperatures will range from the 40s to 60s. We'll have a better understanding of what could happen as we get into the early part of next week. Stay tuned.

