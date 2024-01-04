Q2 Billings Area Weather: The weather pendulum is swinging the other way.

BILLINGS — One disturbance brings a chance of light snow and cooler temperatures for the weekend. But our main focus is on a much colder shift in the weather next week.

After a slightly cooler day today, temperatures rebound to the upper 30s and 40s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoons. Overnight temperatures stay in the teens to mid-20s.

Areas of fog are once again a concern across eastern Montana, especially in the northeastern portion of the state and around Carter County and extreme southeast Montana. While The fog is not expected to be as dense as Wednesday morning, Thursday could still have some travel concerns early in the day.

Conditions look quiet through Saturday. By Sunday, A chance of light snow will develop with the 20s to low 30s for the afternoon highs.

Temperatures will remain near average or colder than average through Wednesday when a disturbance brings a chance of snow. While details remain unclear at this point, it looks like much colder weather will start by Thursday.

Highs will likely drop to the teens and single digits and overnight temperatures slip to single digits above to below zero readings late next week. Chances are that those readings could even be colder. Check back as the forecast becomes clearer!