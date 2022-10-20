Q2 Billings Area Weather: The weather pattern shifts gears quickly

BILLINGS — Wildfire conditions with near-record temperatures, low humidity and wind gusts of 40 mph fade Thursday evening. They are replaced with a colder and wetter pattern.

Hunters and anyone in the back country should be ready for cold, wet and breezy weather, and muddy off-road travel.

Much colder temperatures and widespread rain showers and mountain snow move in through Monday morning. Friday is still mild for mid-October with highs in the 60s to mid-70s, but expect 40s and 50s Saturday, and mainly 40s for highs by Sunday.

Lows will drop from the upper 30s and 40s to the 20s and 30s all through next week.

A mix of rain with wet snow is possible at lower elevations is possible by Sunday. Rain totals could be in the order of a half-inch to an inch in some locations. Some of the higher elevations could get 1 to 2 feet of snow.

There is still a lot of variability in the forecast, so check for updates.

