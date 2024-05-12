Q2 Billings Area Weather: The weather for Mother's Day and beyond

BILLINGS — The warmer than average temperatures hold out a little bit longer. Changes for the middle of the work week will bring a better chance of rain.

As a side note, the Northern Lights put on a spectacular show Friday night with an encore possible Saturday night.

Sunday will be another mild day for Mother's Day, with lows in the 40s to around 50° and afternoon readings mainly in the 70s. A few isolated showers or a thunderstorm could develop in the afternoon or evening.

Monday has the best chance of showers and thunderstorms. Storms are not expected to be strong or severe, but could have pockets of heavy rain and wind.

Temperatures remain mild through Monday, then cool back to the 60s for the highs Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect at least some chance of showers each day through the end of the work week.

The timing and intensity of the rain throughout the week is still a bit of a question, so check back for updates. But overall, it's the spring pattern, with temperatures fluctuating and a chance of off and on showers or thunderstorms.