Q2 Billings Area Weather: The warming trend which began Monday will continue

BILLINGS — It finally felt like January and winter for several days in Montana with a rapid downturn in temperatures and gusty wind, but unfortunately we didn't get nearly as much snow as we want or need. The gusty wind from today will begin to weaken, but it won't completely go away. We can expect a breezy and chilly night with most lows in the 10s and 20s Tuesday morning.

After we begin the day with a lot of clouds on Tuesday, we'll have more afternoon sun and a continuation of our warming trend. There will be wind in our normally windier areas, but most of us will have light to moderate breezes. Wednesday will usher in more clouds, but we'll continue our modest warming trend. Highs both days will be in the 30s and 40s for most areas.

A large ridge of high pressure will block most of the active weather from affecting Montana and Wyoming through the end of January and the first few days of February. A disturbance will bring isolated showers to mainly far western and eastern Montana late this week, but little will fall. We'll have more wind and mild air Saturday, with highs in the 50s through Monday.