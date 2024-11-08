Q2 Billings Area Weather: The warm-up continues

BILLINGS — The area will enjoy more sunshine on Friday as daytime highs continue to warm up, reaching the upper-50s to low 60s.

High pressure we'll keep dry conditions in place through Saturday ahead of an area of low pressure coming out of Colorado that could bring light rain to southeast Montana/northeast Wyoming on Saturday. Another quick shot of energy is forecast to push through Sunday, bringing a chance of rain and snow across the Beartooths and Absarokas on Sunday. Lower elevations in and around Yellowstone County (including Billings) could also get some light rain.

A cold front aims to pass through the area by Tuesday, bringing a chance of more rain and snow along with cooler temperatures. There is still some uncertainty on how this precipitation will impact the area, but not anticipating it to be a very strong system at this point. We'll keep you posted.

Daytime highs will be in the mid-50s to low 60s on Saturday, mid-50s on Sunday, back into the mid-50s to low 60s on Monday then 40s and 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s and 30s through Sunday night, mainly 30s on Monday night then mainly 20s Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com