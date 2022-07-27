Q2 Billings Area Weather: The warm up begins

BILLINGS — Daytime highs will warm back to near seasonal today and tomorrow as we enjoy lots of sunshine. High pressure will keep rain away for the rest of the week for most of the area, but a few weak shots of energy associated with a front are forecast to ripple through on Friday and Saturday so a storm or two could pop up both days.

Today begins the gradual warm-up of daytime highs. The heater really kicks in starting Friday with low 90s expected. Look for sweltering heat across the weekend and into Monday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Some spots could reach the triple digits on Monday.

Air quality will be good today as smoke from the Idaho wildfire should be not be an issue. Still, those with respiratory issues should remain cautious.

Daytime highs will be in the 80s today and tomorrow, 80s/90s on Friday then 90s across the weekend into early next week.

Nighttime lows will stay mostly in the 50s/60s through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com