Q2 Billings Area Weather: The warm and quiet days don't last forever. Next week could bring changes

Forecast Wednesday evening Feb 11, 2026
Tonight (Through Midnight): Light snow will wrap up in the Beartooth Mountains near Cooke City, leaving behind 1-3 inches of fresh powder before conditions clear.

This Weekend (Saturday-Sunday): Temperatures will remain 10-15 degrees above normal, reaching the mid-40s to mid-50s. However, if you live in Livingston or other foothill areas, brace for gusty winds. There's a 30-50% chance wind gusts could hit 50 mph, especially around Livingston and Nye. The Highway 191 corridor will see breezy conditions but likely won't experience the strongest gusts.

Monday-Tuesday: The warm, spring-like weather continues, but so do those strong foothill winds. The same areas that saw gusty conditions over the weekend should expect more of the same, with another 30-50% chance of 50+ mph gusts.

Wednesday and Beyond: This is where things get interesting and more uncertain. The weather pattern is expected to shift significantly, bringing cooler temperatures and a much more active, unsettled pattern.

