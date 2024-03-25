Q2 Billings Area Weather: The ups and downs of the week ahead

BILLINGS — Below normal temperatures will stick around through the beginning of the work week before a warming trend kicks in. And chances of rain and snow will come and go.

Snow continues to taper off in eastern Montana Sunday evening through Monday morning. Another inch or two of accumulation is possible, especially in the higher terrain.

Most of the snow totals came in around an inch to 2 1/2 inches, but bands of heavier snow did form in some places. The highest accumulations were in the Bighorn and Beartooth mountains and foothills.

Icy roads will be a concern overnight as wet roads will refreeze. Travel with caution through Monday morning.

Most temperatures will be in the teens and even some single digits in the morning, with wind chill values mainly in the single digits. Afternoon highs on Monday will be Mainly in the 20s.

The chilliest temperatures stick around through Tuesday morning, when some areas could drop a little below 0 in southeastern Montana. Wednesday could be a bit breezy in the mountain foothills, and temperatures peak Thursday into the upper 40s to low 60s.

By Thursday evening and through the weekend, a chance of rain and snow showers will once again develop. At this point, the outlook is unclear for any accumulations, and much of it should be in the form of rain.