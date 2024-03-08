Q2 Billings Area Weather: The ups and downs of spring weather highlight our next week

BILLINGS — Overnight temperatures drop into the teens to low 20s under a mostly clear sky. There may be patchy fog during the early morning hours in far southeastern Montana but will clear quickly after sunup.

Friday through Sunday will be warm and dry as upper level ridging builds into the region. Daytime highs are expected to be in the 40s to about 50F Friday, and 50s to lower 60s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will be warmer as well with temperatures in the 20s to low 30s.

Gusty winds are expected at Livingston and Nye from Friday night through Sunday morning. Gusts of 50 mph are possible and could affect travel on I-90.

A weak disturbance Monday will quickly cross the area bringing a shot of snow to the mountains, especially the west and south facing slopes. Only a couple of inches of snow are expected.

The better chance of rain and snow come Wednesday and Thursday, once again targeting mainly the mountains. Beyond that there are too many uncertainties for a good forecast for the rest of next week.