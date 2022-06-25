Q2 Billings Area Weather: The trend is warmer each day through Tuesday

BILLINGS — As showers and thunderstorms end Friday evening, Saturday is drier but not much warmer. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to mid-50s with highs in the 60s to low 70s despite a mainly sunny day.

After another cool morning on Sunday, temperatures rebound to mainly the70s and some low 80s by the afternoon. Expect and sunny day with a light wind.

Highs peak on Tuesday in the mid-80s to low 90s, then backslide to the 70s and 80s for the rest of the work week. Isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms develop Tuesday through Friday.

