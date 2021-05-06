Q2 Billings Area Weather: The target for weekend rain is shifting. Here is the latest.

BILLINGS — One more warm afternoon before showers and thunderstorms start to move across the landscape.

As a high-pressure ridge shifts to the east Thursday night, highs will reach the 70s to even low 80s across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming Friday afternoon. Expect increasing clouds in the afternoon.

Ingredients are coming together for stronger storms to form mainly west and north of Billings by Friday afternoon and evening. An isolated severe storm with wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph and up to one inch of hail is possible.

As the front moves eastward, rain showers will bring much-needed moisture to the area from west to east. The bulk of the moisture seems targeted at eastern Montana and northwest North Dakota.

Temperatures Saturday, Sunday and Monday will stay mainly in the 50s with widespread rain showers and snow in the mountain foothills and higher elevations. Current timing shows Wednesday is a transition to warming and drying conditions, with highs moving to the 70s on Thursday and Friday.

The Billings area could see the bulk of the weekend moisture Friday night through Saturday with light showers to follow. Areas north and east of Billings will see more of the rain through the weekend.

Billings forecast:

Thursday night… Mostly clear with a low near 45.

Friday… Increasing clouds with a high close to 74. Chances for Showers and possibly a thunderstorm increases in the afternoon and evening. Isolated storms will have hail, strong winds, frequent lightning and/or heavier rain.

Friday night through Saturday… Showers and possibly a thunderstorm Friday evening then rain overnight. A low of about 42. Saturday afternoon, the high will be around 54 with the chance of a shower.