Q2 Billings Area Weather: The sunshine returns as temperatures get warmer

BILLINGS — Outside of lingering snow showers in area mountains, dry weather begins to move back in Friday afternoon as high pressure returns. Much of the area will enjoy a healthy dose of sunshine to kick off the weekend.

Expecting mainly pleasant conditions across the weekend with mostly sunny skies on Saturday ahead of cloudy conditions on Sunday. A cold front is forecast to sweep through on Monday, bringing a chance of rain and snow by the evening into Tuesday. This will also bring cooler temperatures back into the area.

Winds will turn strong across the weekend into early next week, especially along the western foothills. Gusts between 45-55 mph will possible from Livingston to Big Timber to Nye Saturday evening through Sunday. Gusts between 55-65 mph will be possible Sunday evening through Monday from Livingston to Nye. Gusts between 45-60 mph will be possible from Big Timber to Harlowton on Monday. Gusts between 20-30 will be possible across the rest of the area over the next few days.

Highs will be in the 30s and 40s on Friday, 40s and 50s on Saturday, 50s and 60s Sunday and Monday then 40s and 50s Tuesday through Thursday.

Lows will be in the 20s and 30s Friday night, mainly 30s across the weekend then 20s and 30s early next week.

