Q2 Billings Area Weather: The Summer heat says HI!

BILLINGS — The weather in a word? HOT!

The hottest temperatures of the season (so far) have made it into the area with some spots cracking the 100s in the state already. Billings will have a better than 50% chance at triple digits over the next few days. Eastern MT will have a better opportunity to hit that mark. Miles City alone has a 70-85% chance.

A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect Sunday for a good portion of the Q2 viewing area. (*See attached graphic) Be sure to stay hydrated if you plan to venture outside for an extended period of time.

High pressure will continue to keep dry conditions in place through next week but a few daily disturbances could ripple through bringing a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms during heat of the afternoons.

A cold front is forecast to sweep through by Tuesday evening knocking daytime highs down to low the 90s (maybe some upper 80s) Wednesday through Saturday.

Light surface smoke is possible through Tuesday before westerly winds behind the cold front help push the smoke to the east. Air quality should be okay for the general population. Those with respiratory ailments should continue to monitor the situation over the next few days.

Daytime highs will be in the 90s/100s through Tuesday then mainly 90s Wednesday through the end of the week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 60s through Monday night then 50s/60s for the rest of the week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com