Q2 Billings Area Weather: The starts cooler with rain before cold and snow

BILLINGS — After our warm and dry days, the week starts cooler with rain showers. By Tuesday night, snow will start and it gets winter time cold for the rest of the week.

Rain is moving in Sunday evening and will continue to shift from west to east through Monday night. Rain totals will generally range from a tenth of an inch to a half inch. The mountains are expecting 4 to 8 inches of snowfall.

For Monday and Tuesday, high temperatures drop to the 40s and a few low 50s. Tuesday, most of the area will get a break in the showers.

The chance of snow is increasing across most of the area late Tuesday night through Thursday. Be prepared for commutes to be impacted on Wednesday and Thursday due to low visibility and slick, snow covered roads.

Snowfall totals are leaning toward being less significant in southeast Montana. From Billings to the west and north, there is a range of about 40% to over 80% chance of accumulating 4 inches or more of snow from Tuesday night through Thursday.

Expect a string of days with temps staying below freezing. Starting Wednesday, highs look to be in the 20s to low 30s with lows in the teens to single digits. Get out the winter gear!