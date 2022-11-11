Q2 Billings Area Weather: The snow on the ground plans to stick around

BILLINGS — Average high temperatures in mid-November are in the mid-40s. For at least the next week, temperatures will rarely, if ever, get above freezing, meaning snow will hardly melt.

A few areas of snow Thursday evening taper off, and temperatures slide to the single digits above and below zero in most places early Friday. Even a light wind will produce wind chill values below zero.

Highs are locked into the 20s to low 30s for now. Lows will be in the single digits and teens region wide.

A few weak disturbances bring mainly mountain snow and the lower elevations will see some light snow early next week.