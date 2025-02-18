Q2 Billings Area Weather: The snow is ending but the cold is sticking around

BILLINGS — Tuesday begins with more snow and very cold temperatures. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in place. The snow will taper off as the day goes on but the cold temperatures will remain.

Extreme Cold Warnings and Cold Weather Advisories are in place as morning wind chills will be 25 to 40 below zero through Thursday morning with Wednesday morning being the coldest of the period with wind chills as low as 60 below.

Daytime temperatures will be in the single digits below zero on Tuesday then warm to the single digits above zero east to low 20s West on Wednesday. From there the warming trend really kicks in as the arctic air moves out.

Highs will be aiming for mainly 20s and 30s on Thursday, 30s and 40s on Friday then mainly 40s on Saturday through Monday with some areas possibly cracking the 50s by the end of the weekend into early next week.

As for more snow, a quick disturbance is forecast to move through Thursday morning, bringing a chance of several inches in our western mountains while the lower elevations could see a rain/snow mix.

Winds could be on the increase Friday night through the weekend across the western Foothills which could create a issues with blowing snow.

Another thing to keep an eye on is the possibility of stream flooding due to snow melt caused by the warmer temperatures.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com