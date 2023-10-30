Q2 Billings Area Weather: The slow warm-up continues

BILLINGS — High pressure will keep mainly dry conditions in place through the middle of the week. A weak cold front will move through the area by lunchtime today bringing strong winds with gusts 35-45 mph (maybe 50 mph) along the Big Timber to Harlowton corridor through the afternoon. Livingston could feel gusts over 40 mph while southeast Montana down into eastern WY could get gusts 25-35 mph. Other spots around the Q2 viewing areas could get gusts 20-25 mph. It will be breezy around the area tomorrow, too.

Downslope flow will continue to warm temperatures up with highs in the 40s and 50s by the end of the work week.

A river of Pacific moisture aims to push into the area late in the week bringing chances of daily rain in the lower elevations and snow in the higher elevations Thursday through the weekend. The Beartooths and Absarokas could pick up 15" of snow during that stretch.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s today, 30s/40s tomorrow, 40s Wednesday and Thursday then 40s/50s Friday through the weekend.

Lows will be mainly in the 10s/20s tonight, 20s tomorrow night and Wednesday night, 30s on Thursday night then 20s/30s Friday through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com