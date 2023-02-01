Q2 Billings Area Weather: The road to a warm up is littered with pot holes.

BILLINGS — Travel near the mountains west of Billings is largely shut down until Wednesday afternoon. Northeast Montana has another round of cold. But the trend is warmer.

Strong winds causing blowing snow will impact areas along the western foothills tonight, creating hazardous driving conditions for roads around Livingston, Big Timber, and Harlowton. MDT has closed I-90 from Big Timber to Livingston. Limit all unnecessary travel on surrounding roads until mid-day Wednesday when conditions improve.

Wednesday, winds will continue down the eastern slopes but temperatures begin to warm and much of the snow will crust over. This will help end blowing snow.

Much colder air clips eastern Montana Thursday in areas from around Forsyth and Miles City to the north. Expect a chilly day in these areas.

A couple of waves move across the area creating mainly mountain snow Tuesday night, again Friday, and the strongest wave Sunday into Monday when a few showers could develop for the lower elevation.

Milder temperatures are on the way with most of the area in the 30s to 40s for highs by Friday onward.