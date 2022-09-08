Q2 Billings Area Weather: The record heat is leaving. So now what?

BILLINGS — The first week of September was among the hottest on record in out area, highlighted by Wednesday's record-breaking heat. Now the pendulum swing sharply away.

Critical fire weather conditions wind down Wednesday evening. High based thunderstorms producing lightning and 50 tp 60 mph create a fire threat after a hot and dry day.

A cold front moves through the area early Thursday and brings a shift to much cooler temperatures and showers Thursday and Friday. The mountains and foothills will be the big winners on rainfall totals, helping with dry conditions. The lower elevations will not receive nearly as much.

Temperatures will be in 60s and lower 70s on Thursday cooling to the 50s and 60s on Friday. A return to warmer and drier weather starts on the weekend, but will not be nearly as hot as the past week.

