Q2 Billings Area Weather: The real feel of winter remains missing for now

BILLINGS — The first in a series of three small storms continued to push over far eastern Montana on Thursday, but only yielded small amounts of snow. Those snow-bearing clouds are on their way out, but the far east will stay fairly cloudy overnight. Further south and west, we'll have more clear sky, but breezes will keep lows in the upper 20s and 30s for most other areas.

Friday will begin with sunshine, and we'll have increasing clouds and increasing wind speeds as we progress through the day. Highs will be similar to what we had on Thursday. Late Friday and Saturday this second small storm will bring mixes of rain, freezing rain and snow to far eastern Montana. Most other areas will have gusty wind and mild highs in the 50s to start the weekend.

Sunday won't be quite as windy, but we'll still have plenty of clouds and unseasonably mild air. A third disturbance will then push over the region next Monday. It will only bring small amounts of rain and mountain snow, but we'll get more strong wind. Tuesday will be a cooler day, but still about 10 degrees above average. We'll have another warming trend late next week.