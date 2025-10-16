Q2 Billings Area Weather: The rain is winding down, but Friday will be windy

BILLINGS — Clouds continued to shroud much of eastern Montana and Wyoming on Thursday, but the rain and snow are coming to an end. The rain will hang on through late evening in our far eastern counties, but we'll see clearing from west to east this evening through Friday morning. Breezes will begin to blow before sunrise, which will keep lows warmer than they should be.

Friday will be a partly cloudy and windy day for essentially all areas of Montana and Wyoming as a fast-moving disturbance moves over the region. It will be mostly a wind maker for us, but Friday evening a few rain and snow showers will quickly move over the area from northwest to southeast. Little rain and snow will fall, and we'll have fewer clouds and weaker wind on Saturday.

Saturday will be a seasonably mild and breezy day, but it won't stay mostly sunny very long. Another trough of low pressure will push over the northern Rockies Sunday and Monday, delivering another round of rain and mountain snow. Mos of it will fall on Sunday, however. We'll have decreasing clouds late Monday, and we can expect breezy, milder weather beginning on Tuesday.