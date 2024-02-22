Q2 Billings Area Weather: The nice stretch of weather continues

BILLINGS — High pressure keeps mainly dry weather in place through the weekend with only very isolated rain showers and light mountain snow expected.

We're tracking our next potential winter storm projected to move through early next week. A trough could bring a couple inches of lower elevation snow Monday into Tuesday. The Beartooths, Absarokas, and Bighorns could receive up to 6" of snowfall. A lot could change by then and probably will. We'll keep you posted.

The winter system will also bring a cool down with daytime highs dipping to the 10s and 20s on Tuesday with overnight lows in the single digits. Temperatures return to more seasonal numbers on Wednesday.

Now, let's talk winds.

The western foothills will feel gusts over 30 mph today, over 50 mph by tomorrow night, 60 mph on Saturday then 70 mph Sunday into Monday morning. Gusts over 20 mph today, up to 30 mph tomorrow then 30-40 across the weekend into Monday are possible for the rest of the Q2 viewing area.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com