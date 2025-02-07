Q2 Billings Area Weather: The next winter storm has arrived

BILLINGS — Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place as we wake up to snow on this Friday morning. Cold air tag teaming with Pacific moisture will bring heavy snow at times through late tonight/early Saturday morning. Much (if not all) of the area has a very good chance to receive at least 2" of accumulation with some spots possibly picking up 6" or more. Watch out for snow covered/slick roads and sidewalks and reduced visibility caused by blowing snow.

Dry conditions with sunshine return to most of the area on Saturday, but snow showers remain possible across the mountains. An upper level low puts a chance of snow back into the forecast Sunday and Monday with generally less than 2" anticipated.

Colder air moves in briefly on Friday highs in mainly in the teens. There will be a slight warm-up across the weekend with highs in the teens and 20s. A big blast of cold arctic air will surge into the region starting Sunday night and drop daytime highs into the single digits and teens on Monday through the rest of the week.

Nighttime lows will be in the single digits below and above zero through the weekend then nosedive into the double-digits below zero early next week with wind chills reaching 30° or more below. This with lead to a continuation of ice building up on rivers and streams.

