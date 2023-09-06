Q2 Billings Area Weather: The most important thing is...the smoke eases up

BILLINGS — Canadian wildfire smoke will central and eastern Montana and northern Wyoming through tonight. Expect conditions to improve on Wednesday.

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect across our area with unhealthy air quality in many locations. State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion.

Smoky conditions will continue from around Big Timber and Columbus to the east for the rest of the night. Wednesday morning, expect gradual clearing from west to east.

Surface and upper level winds shift more westerly helping to push most of the smoke out of the region by early Wednesday afternoon.

For the next week, afternoon temperatures will be mainly in the 70s to mid-80s and lows in the mid-40s to 50s. Expect pop up showers and afternoon storms here and there, especially closer to the mountains.

