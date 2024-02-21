Q2 Billings Area Weather: The mild temperatures don't last forever.

BILLINGS — Temperatures stay well above seasonal averages right through the weekend. A change early next week brings our next chance of any significant moisture.

Afternoon readings will be consistently in the upper 40s to mid 50s all the way through Friday. The sky will be partly to mostly clear, with morning temperatures mainly in the 20s and some low 30s.

Expect some windy periods down to the East Mountain slopes around the Livingston / Nye areas. The wind will likely increase, especially Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be the warmest in the short term, with readings well into the 50s and even a few low 60s possible. Clouds start to increase Sunday as our trough of low pressure moves into the region.

Cooler air will start to spill into the area Monday and Tuesday, with rain and snow showers likely switching to scattered snow by Tuesday afternoon. Highs will slip into the 30s midweek, which is a little cooler than average.