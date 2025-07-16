Q2 Billings Area Weather: The look and feel of summer will return on Thursday

BILLINGS — An unseasonably cool storm system with a vigorous cold front brought un-July-like mild highs and light, steady rain for much of Montana and Wyoming the last couple days, but our break from having to use air conditioning will be ending soon. We can expect fewer clouds overnight, but patchy fog will be possible Thursday morning. Drive safely!

A small ridge of high pressure will deliver more sunshine Thursday and the first half of Friday, and that will allow us to rise to more seasonable levels to end the week. We'll likely still be a few degrees cooler than average, but it will be much warmer than the first half of the week. We will have more clouds late Friday afternoon, but most of us will stay dry.

The ridge will be just strong enough Saturday to bring lower 90s back to the northern Rockies for one to two days. A larger trough of low pressure will return late in the weekend and the first half, and that will deliver more chances for rain and a cooldown. We can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms next Monday and Tuesday with gusty wind.