Q2 Billings Area Weather: The latest on the weekend rain, snow, wind

BILLINGS — Rain and snow highlight the weather, especially through Saturday. Blizzard conditions and heavy snow are expected in eastern Montana, northern Wyoming and the western Dakotas with some effects continuing into Sunday.

The system moves into eastern Montana and heads northeasterly overnight toward northwest North Dakota. Areas east of Yellowstone County (Billings) will see snow totals in some areas of 6 to 16 inches with the higher totals expected nearer the Montana / North Dakota line.

Wind gusts of 55 mph or higher will bring blizzard conditions with very low visibility and drifting snow with the greatest risks from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

This will be another round of harsh weather for young livestock. Power outages are possible and travel may deteriorate quickly.