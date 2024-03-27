Q2 Billings Area Weather: The latest on spring break weekend weather

BILLINGS — Temperatures will peak in ahead of a cold front Thursday. Then an active weather pattern with rain and snow showers begins by Thursday evening.

With increasing clouds, areas west of Billings will reach the 40s Thursday afternoon. But closer to Billings and through northern Wyoming, highs will hit the 50s and some low 60s.

The forecast is challenging, as clouds may hold back the warm up. Or we may see a brief spike in the temperatures just ahead of the cold front.

Rain and snow showers will begin Thursday afternoon and evening, decrease Friday, and redevelop Saturday and Sunday. By Monday and Tuesday, a quick increase in afternoon temperatures is looking likely. Highs will be in the 50s to mid-60s.

At this point, it does not look like the rain and snow totals will be significant. Estimated rain totals are favoring a tenth of an inch or less, with snow mainly round an inch outside of the mountains.

But be prepared for decreased visibility and wet roadways.