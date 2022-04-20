Q2 Billings Area Weather: The latest on our weekend wet and windy weather

BILLINGS — Thursday will be warmer and fairly quiet before rain, snow, and periods of wind move in for the early weekend.

Lows in the mid-20s to mid-30s will warm to 50s to 60s Thursday afternoon despite increasing clouds, The warmest readings will be south and east of Billings, especially in northern Wyoming.

A steady stream of moisture will start snow or rain/snow in the mountains west of Billings Thursday afternoon and evening with rain moving to the Billings area by late Thursday to early Friday.

Rain switches to snow or mixed precipitation as the system shifts to eastern Montana Friday through Saturday. Wet snow will be heavy at times with windy periods especially from Billings eastward.

While Billings and many of the surrounding counties will stay as rain or a mix with lighter snow accumulations, the eastern most areas of Montana including Fallon (Baker), Carter (Ekalaka) and Custer (Miles City) could once again be hard hit with hazardous travel and a threat to young livestock.